Death – Obituary News : “Femi Ogunrombi (Papa Ajasco) – Wiki, Age, Wife, Net Worth, Family & Bio”

Femi Ogunrombi, popularly known as Papa Ajasco, was a renowned Nigerian actor, comedian, and television personality. He was born on December 1949, and passed away on September 2021 at the age of 71. He was married and had children. His cause of death has not been disclosed. Papa Ajasco was a household name in Nigeria’s entertainment industry, having starred in numerous movies and TV shows. He was also a notable philanthropist and community leader. At the time of his death, his net worth was not publicly known.

Remembering Femi Ogunrombi, also known as Papa Ajasco

Femi Ogunrombi was a renowned actor, teacher, composer, producer, ethnomusicologist, and director of music/films from Nigeria. He was widely known by his stage name, Papa Ajasco. Ogunrombi gained nationwide fame for his portrayal of the character Papa Ajasco in the Wale Adenuga Productions Company TV show “Papa Ajasco and Company” which aired for two years starting in 2006.

Early Life and Education

Born in Nigeria in 1962-1964, Femi Ogunrombi had a solid educational background. He attended Obafemi Awolowo University, OAU, where he studied Music and Drama. While at OAU, he founded a choral group called The Ayoro Voices that was popular among OAU students between 1980 and 1983.

He was also a trained Registered Nurse, having pursued an education in Medical Nursing at the General Hospital in 1975. He worked as a nurse at the same hospital but later quit the job after a tragic event in the Medical Emergency unit. Subsequently, he became a medical officer at Atlantic Textiles Mills and juggled his passion for medical work with his burgeoning music career.

Personal Life

Femi Ogunrombi was married to Grace Ogunrombi, who describes herself on social media as self-employed. The couple had three daughters together.

Career

Femi Ogunrombi had a remarkable career that spanned many years. Before venturing into comedy, Ogunrombi had gained extensive music experience. He worked at EMI Music Studios for Item Udoh and Chris Ajilon and collaborated with Peco Colete. Later, he performed for various projects with Emma Arinho, Epifanio Joseph, Billy Wright, and Leji Oyewole.

In 1994, Mr. Femi became a Music Instructor at the National Troupe of Nigeria, and in 1998, he was appointed the Director of Music. His experience in this position enabled him to take up many opportunities, including organizing and directing the National Choir in 1998. Femi spent 25 years in music before he joined the Papa Ajasco and Company TV show in 2006. He worked on the show for two years and won a massive following. After exiting Papa Ajasco, he returned to music and began producing Nigerian music.

Death and Legacy

Femi Ogunrombi died on January 14th, 2023. The cause of his death is not yet known, nor have his funeral announcements been declared.

Femi Ogunrombi will always be remembered for his remarkable contributions to the Nigerian entertainment industry. He was a talented artist who excelled in everything he did.