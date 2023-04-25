Death – Obituary News : Fentanyl: Context Needed for Leading Cause of Death

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

To claim that fentanyl is the leading cause of death, it is necessary to provide context and data to support this statement.

Fentanyl is a powerful synthetic opioid commonly used to treat severe pain and is also used illegally as a recreational drug, according to the National Institute on Drug Abuse. While several people, including House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.), U.S. Rep Beth Van Duyne (R-Texas), and Gov. Gregg Abbott (R-Texas), claim on social media that fentanyl is the leading cause of death among American adults between the ages of 18 and 45, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) does not track the exact number of fentanyl deaths for that age group. According to the CDC, unintentional injuries, including accidental drug overdoses due to the use of synthetic opioids such as fentanyl, are the official leading cause of death for American adults in the 18 to 45 age group. However, a 2021 report by Families Against Fentanyl claims that fentanyl poisoning is the leading cause of death among American adults aged 18 to 45 years. Nevertheless, the CDC cannot confirm the accuracy of this claim.

According to 2021 U.S. mortality data from the CDC’s National Center for Health Statistics (NCHS), the top five leading causes of death for all Americans are heart disease, cancer, COVID-19, unintentional injuries (accidents), and stroke. Among Americans between the ages of 18 and 45, unintentional injuries, including accidental drug overdoses, motor vehicle crashes, and unintended falls, are the leading cause of death, with 87,736 deaths reported in 2021, nearly half of which (48,344) were accidental drug overdoses, according to CDC data. The CDC also reports that synthetic opioids other than methadone, such as tramadol and fentanyl, are the most common narcotics involved in U.S. drug overdose deaths across all age groups, with 42,678 drug overdose deaths involving synthetic opioids other than methadone reported in the U.S. among the 18 to 45 age group in 2021. The CDC maintains that most of those deaths primarily involved the illicit manufacture of fentanyl, but it did not provide an exact number.

Families Against Fentanyl is a nonprofit that aims to raise awareness about the threat of illicit fentanyl. In December 2021, the organization conducted an analysis of accidental drug overdose death data from 2019 and 2020 using the CDC Wonder database, concluding that fentanyl poisoning is the leading cause of death among American adults aged 18 to 45, surpassing suicide, COVID-19, and car accidents. VERIFY analyzed the CDC data from the same age group and found that drug overdose deaths involving a variety of narcotics, such as heroin and cocaine, were responsible for nearly 50,000 of the 78,191 reported unintentional injury deaths, with 35,234 of those deaths attributed to “other synthetic narcotics,” including fentanyl. While our analysis determined that overdoses from “other synthetic narcotics” were the leading cause of death among 18 to 45-year-olds in 2019 and 2020, the CDC does not break down that category to show how many of those deaths are exclusively attributed to fentanyl. Nevertheless, if one assumes that the other synthetic narcotics category for those aged 18-45 is 90% fentanyl, fentanyl poisoning is likely the leading cause of unintentional deaths in that age group, but the exact number cannot be confirmed by the CDC.