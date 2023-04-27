Death – Obituary News : Feroz Khan & Vinod Khanna’s Strange Death Connection

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Feroz Khan and Vinod Khanna had a mysterious connection in their death as they both passed away on the same day, eight years apart.

The Iconic On-Screen Pairing of Feroz Khan and Vinod Khanna

Introduction:

Feroz Khan and Vinod Khanna were two legendary actors who mesmerized audiences with their stellar performances. Their on-screen pairing was a treat for fans and left them craving for more. Let’s delve into their journey and explore their on-screen collaborations.

The 1976 Film Shankar Shambhu:

The first time Feroz Khan and Vinod Khanna shared screen space was for the 1976 film Shankar Shambhu directed by Chand. Co-starring Sulakshna Pandit, the lost and found dacoit drama failed to impress the critics and audiences.

The Blockbuster Film Qurbani:

Their first collaboration was an average success, but the duo finally reunited after four years for a stylish action thriller, Qurbani. The film also starred Zeenat Aman and Amjad Khan and was directed by Feroz Khan himself. Qurbani’s chartbuster tracks, performances, and direction worked wonders at the box office and led Rishi Kapoor into depression.

The Unmatched Friendship:

After Qurbani, Feroz Khan wanted to cast Vinod Khanna in the lead role in Janbaaz, but Khanna took a break from acting and became a follower of spiritual guru Osho Rajneesh. The role was eventually played by Anil Kapoor. Later, Vinod made a comeback to films and starred in Dayavan, directed by Feroz Khan. The film also featured Madhuri Dixit and became a big box office success.

The Unfortunate Coincidence:

Feroz Khan passed away due to lung cancer on April 27, 2009. Reportedly, a few days before Khan’s death, Vinod along with Dharmendra paid him a visit at the hospital he was admitted in. Strangely, 8 years later on the same day, Vinod Khanna passed away after suffering from bladder cancer.

Conclusion:

Feroz Khan and Vinod Khanna’s on-screen collaborations were a treat for fans and have become a part of Indian cinema’s history. Their performances and friendship will always be remembered and cherished by audiences worldwide.