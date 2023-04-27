Death – Obituary News : Film Director Frank Agrama Dies at 93

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

At the age of 93, Frank Agrama, a renowned film director from the United States, has passed away.

The entertainment industry has lost a trailblazer with the passing of Frank Agrama. The 93-year-old founder and chairman of Harmony Gold, known for producing and distributing popular titles like Robotech, died peacefully on April 10, 2021, at his home surrounded by his family.

A Life of Accomplishments

Agrama was born on January 1, 1930, and began his show business career as a child actor in Egypt, where he hosted his own television program. It was an unexpected success – he earned more than his father, the Surgeon General of Egypt. Despite this, Agrama went on to study medicine and surgery at the University of Cairo, then moved to UCLA for further studies. In 1967, the Six-Day War in the Middle East disrupted his career producing movies in Lebanon. So, Agrama relocated to Italy with his wife and children to found the Film Association of Rome, producing and distributing over 20 titles each year.

Eventually, Agrama moved to Los Angeles in 1983 to lay the groundwork for his production company, Harmony Gold. In its debut year, the company released the Shaka Zulu miniseries, which became the most successful first-run syndicated miniseries ever. Agrama went on to executive produce Robotech: The Movie in 1985, which was a collaboration between Japanese and American production companies. Harmony Gold also released other successful titles in the 1980s, such as The World of Talisman (alias Birth), Robotech II: The Sentinels, Lensman: Power of the Lens, Around the World in 80 Days, and Dragon Ball. In 2006, Agrama wrote and produced Robotech: The Shadow Chronicles, a sequel to Robotech: The Movie.

A Family Man and Community Benefactor

Despite his busy schedule in the entertainment industry, Agrama never lost sight of the importance of family and community. He was married to his wife Olfet for 70 years, and they had two children, Ahmed and Jehan. Agrama also had a brother, Hani, and a sister, Amina. In addition to loving family members, he had several grandchildren – Maya, Natasha, Frankie, Anjoum, Anissa, Tayo, and Marli – and the dedicated and loyal team at Harmony Gold.

To honor Agrama’s memory, the family suggests that well-wishers donate to one of his favorite charities – Doctors Without Borders, World Central Kitchen, or the LA Mission. A memorial service will be held in May for Agrama’s friends, family, and colleagues at Harmony Gold.

An End of an Era

Agrama’s passing marks the end of an era in the entertainment industry. Harmony Gold became a household name in the 1980s thanks to its popular titles like Robotech and The World of Talisman. Agrama will be fondly remembered by those who knew him as a tenacious producer who was always willing to take risks and who always had a passion for filmmaking.

Today, Sony is currently working on a live-action film adaptation of Robotech. The project has attracted the attention of a great many fans of this popular production, and there is widespread anticipation about its arrival.

As the entertainment industry continues to mourn this loss, it is evident that Frank Agrama’s contributions to the industry will live on through his works and the memories he has left behind.