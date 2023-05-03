Death – Obituary News : Final ‘MASH’ Rosie Actor Eileen Saki Passes Away at 79

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Last Actor to Play Rosie on “MASH,” Eileen Saki, Dies at Age 79

The “MASH” community is mourning the loss of actor Eileen Saki, who passed away on Monday at the age of 79 after battling pancreatic cancer. Saki was the last actor to portray Rosie, the boss of Rosie’s Bar, on the long-running Korean War series. Her manager, Camilla Fluxman Pines, confirmed the news on Tuesday, stating that Saki died peacefully in Los Angeles.

Remembering Eileen Saki

Saki’s recognizable face and voice often led people to recognize her from “somewhere,” according to Fluxman Pines. She loved sharing her journey with young actors and was appreciated by many in the industry. The “MASH Matters” podcast, co-hosted by star Jeff Maxwell and Ryan Patrick, shared the news of Saki’s death on Facebook and expressed their gratitude for the outpouring of love and support from fans during her final days.

A Battle with Cancer

Saki’s cancer diagnosis was announced on Facebook earlier this year, and fans were encouraged to send messages of encouragement and love. This was not her first bout with cancer, as she previously survived lung cancer. Saki’s career included appearances on popular TV shows such as “Gimme a Break!,” “Sidekicks,” and “Without a Trace,” as well as films like “Policewomen,” “Meteor,” and “Splash.”

Remembering Rosie from “MASH”

In January 2022, Saki was interviewed on the “MASH Matters” podcast, where she recounted her time playing Rosie from 1976 to 1981. She described her character as a combination of the strong, bossy Asian women she had observed working in restaurants. Saki’s final message to “MASH” fans was to get invested in the characters and their stories, as she believed that’s what life is all about.

Saki is survived by her husband, Bob Borgen, and no details on memorial plans have been released. The “MASH” community will always remember her as the sassy, strong-willed Rosie who brought life to Rosie’s Bar.

