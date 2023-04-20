Death – Obituary News : Firefighter Daniel Wright Killed in the Line of Duty #LODD #LastAlarm

We extend our condolences to the Abbott Volunteer Fire Department, as well as to the loved ones of Firefighter Daniel Wright, who lost his life after being hit by a firefighting vehicle while helping to direct traffic. Firefighter Wright dedicated 40 years of service as a firefighter. Our thoughts are with everyone affected by this tragic loss. #LODD #LastAlarm @ATFHou

We extend our deepest sympathies to the community of Abbott and the entire firefighting community for the loss of Firefighter Daniel Wright. Daniel was a dedicated firefighter with 40 years of service and was tragically struck and killed by a firefighting apparatus while assisting with traffic control.

Firefighters put themselves in harm’s way every day to protect our communities, and the loss of one of their own is felt deeply by all. The bravery and sacrifice of firefighters like Daniel cannot be overstated, and their memory will be honored and respected for years to come.

It is a harsh reminder of the dangers that come with the job, and it highlights the importance of safety protocols and ensuring that all firefighting equipment is properly functioning and maintained. The firefighting community will undoubtedly take this tragedy as an opportunity to review and reinforce safety measures to prevent future incidents.

Daniel Wright’s life and service will be forever remembered and celebrated by his family, friends, and colleagues. His dedication to the profession of firefighting and the community he served is an inspiration to all, and we express our gratitude for his selfless commitment to keeping others safe.

To the Abbott Volunteer Fire Department, we offer our love and support during this difficult time. The grief and pain of losing a member of your organization is immeasurable, and we stand with you in solidarity and support.

Rest in peace, Firefighter Daniel Wright. Your courage and service have left an indelible impact on those you served, and you will be deeply missed.

Our sympathies are with the Abbott Volunteer Fire Department and the family and friends of Firefighter Daniel Wright, who was struck and killed by a firefighting apparatus while assisting with traffic control. He served as a firefighter for 40 years. #LODD #LastAlarm @ATFHou pic.twitter.com/BSI3eH9f5H — ATF HQ (@ATFHQ) April 19, 2023

Our sympathies are with the Abbott Volunteer Fire Department and the family and friends of Firefighter Daniel Wright, who was struck and killed by a firefighting apparatus while assisting with traffic control. He served as a firefighter for 40 years. #LODD #LastAlarm @ATFHou pic.twitter.com/BSI3eH9f5H — ATF HQ (@ATFHQ) April 19, 2023

County local news on twitter

Celebrities Deaths on Reddit

County Local News on Reddit

County local YouTube channel