Death – Obituary News : Firefighter Gerry Saxton Passes Away Suddenly

Tragic Loss of St. Catharines Firefighter Gerry Saxton: Cause of Death Unknown

The St. Catharines community mourns the untimely death of firefighter Gerry Saxton, who passed away unexpectedly on November 22, 2022. Gerry had been serving the community for the last 18 years, showcasing his bravery and dedication to keeping St. Catharines safe.

The announcement of Gerry’s passing was made by the St. Catharines Fire Services, who shared the heartbreaking news on social media. In their statement, they expressed their grief over the loss of one of their own, stating, “It is with deep sadness that @STCFireServices announces the tragic death of one of our own. Firefighter Gerry Saxton, in his 18th year of serving our community passed away last evening.”

While the cause of death has not been disclosed, the community and the firefighting fraternity are sending their condolences to Gerry’s family and colleagues. The International Association of Fire Fighters (IAFF) Local 485 and the St. Catharines Fire Services have both expressed their sorrow and offered support to the affected parties.

Gerry was a respected and dedicated firefighter, who took pride in his job and was passionate about serving the community. His passing has left a significant void in the firefighting community, and his colleagues and friends remember him fondly.

In the wake of this loss, the community is coming together to offer their support and send their thoughts and prayers to Gerry’s family and loved ones. The St. Catharines Fire Services have shared a heartfelt message, urging people to reach out and offer their condolences, stating, “Words fall short of expressing our grief for your loss, as we mourn with family and friends for this great loss. Please accept our condolences and may our prayers help comfort you. Please receive our heartfelt condolences.”

As the community continues to mourn the loss of Gerry Saxton, messages of condolence and support continue to pour in. Gerry’s legacy will live on, and his bravery and dedication to the profession will continue to inspire future generations of firefighters.