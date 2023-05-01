Death – Obituary News : Firefighter’s Death: Full Details

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Jacob Madden Cause of Death

The Bangor Professional Fire Fighters have reported the passing of Jacob “Jake” Madden, a fireman who served the Bangor area. Madden was a caring father and firefighter who had previously worked in Lowell and Old Town before joining the Bangor Fire Department in 2021.

After the Bangor Professional Fire Fighters posted about Jacob’s death on their Facebook page, people were curious to learn what caused it. According to his coworkers, Jacob was a passionate firefighter who loved to make people laugh and was generally optimistic. However, the firefighter page’s notification states that suicidal ideation was a factor in Jacob’s death.

The unexpected and tragic death of a firefighter, particularly one who committed suicide, leaves an unfillable void in the family, community, and fire station. Being a firefighter can present physical and mental challenges that can lead to behavioral health issues.

Memorial for Jacob Madden

The fire service community is organizing a memorial in honor of Madden. More information about the memorial will be provided shortly. In this tragic time, the President of the Bangor Professional Fire Fighters, Jared Willey, extends his condolences to the Madden family and the Bangor Fire Department.

Information on the Jacob Madden Family

Madden’s fiancée, Erica Batson, and his three children, Salem (4), Willow (9), and Logan (14), are left behind. His family has only given out a small bit of information and has shielded their identity from the public. Madden’s family has lost something that cannot be described, and they are inconsolable in their sorrow.

Residents of Maine and firefighters are sending their condolences and support during this difficult time. Madden’s fellow firefighters remember him as a committed firefighter who also had a great sense of humor and a persistent desire to make others happy. His positive outlook made him a beloved team member, and his teammates enjoyed working with him.

The passing of Jacob “Jake” Madden serves as a reminder of the cost firefighters incur daily to protect their communities. We will sadly miss Madden’s dedication, humor, and positive outlook.

