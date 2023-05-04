Death – Obituary News : Florida Baptist Relief Member Linda Gregory Passes Away

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Linda Gregory Obituary, Member Of Florida Baptist Disaster Relief Ministries Has Died

The devastating news that Linda Gregory, our beloved friend and sister in Christ, died today has left us in deep sorrow. She was a strong and courageous woman with great faith who was a committed servant of our Lord Jesus.

Her Service

She served in a variety of capacities through her church, her associational work, disaster relief operations across the country, and most notably with Florida Baptist Disaster Relief for many years. Her most famous accomplishment was with Florida Baptist Disaster Relief. We at FLDR all thought of her as a dear friend and someone who belonged to our group. Even though she was dealing with her own health issues, she never ceased thinking about others and made sure that her ministry was always poised and ready to assist those who were suffering as a result of natural disasters.

Her Legacy

Despite the fact that she was dealing with her own health problems, she never ceased worrying about others. Dear friend, until the day comes when we all hear the words “well done, good and faithful servant” as you did this morning, we shall remember you fondly and think of you often.

Burial Arrangements

The family has shared the following information with us regarding the burial arrangements for her:

The North Jacksonville Baptist Church will hold services at the scheduled hour on the following Saturday, May 6.

Visitation begins at 9 a.m., followed by the funeral service at 10 a.m.

If you are unable to send flowers, please consider making a donation to the Florida Baptist Disaster Relief Fund instead.

Linda Gregory was a true example of what it means to be a servant of Jesus Christ. She will be deeply missed by all who knew her, and her legacy will continue to inspire us all to serve others with selflessness and love.

