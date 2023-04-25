Death – Obituary News : Florida toddler Taylen Mosley found dead in alligator attack

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

The Pinellas County Medical Examiner has concluded that two-year-old Taylen Mosley, who was found inside an alligator’s mouth last month, died by drowning after his mother was brutally murdered. Pashun Jeffrey, 20, was discovered stabbed more than 100 times in her bathroom in Lincoln Shores, Florida, on March 30, and her son was reported missing. A search for Taylen concluded tragically the following day, when police found his body in Lake Maggiore, not far from their home. The tot’s father, Thomas Mosley, 21, has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of his son and Jeffrey. No motive has been revealed in the killings.

