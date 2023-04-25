Death – Obituary News : Florida Toddler Taylen Mosley Found Dead Inside Alligator

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

The cause of death of Taylen Mosley, a toddler from Florida, who was discovered with his head inside an alligator’s mouth, remains unknown.

The tragic death of two-year-old Taylen Mosley, who was discovered in the mouth of an alligator in Lake Maggiore last month, has been confirmed as a drowning by the Pinellas County Medical Examiner. The autopsy report also confirmed the brutal murder of Mosley’s mother, Pashun Jeffrey, who was found stabbed more than 100 times in her bathroom on March 30 at her Lincoln Shores apartment. Mosley was reported missing and a frantic search ended when his body was found in the alligator’s mouth the next day. Taylen’s father, Thomas Mosley, has been charged with two first-degree murder counts. Prosecutors consider whether to obtain Mosley’s medical records from a hospital after the suspect received severe lacerations on his arms. No motive for the murders has been revealed.

