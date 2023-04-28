Death – Obituary News : Florinda Meza debunks death rumors

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Florinda Meza has addressed rumors of her death, stating that she has already passed away. She also requested that Fox News not be mentioned in relation to the rumors.

Florinda Meza Denies Death Rumors and Shares Reflection on Instagram

Florinda Meza: Not Dead, Just Overwhelmed with Love from Fans in Brazil

The 74-year-old actress, Florinda Meza, recently found out about rumors of her death circulating online. However, she quickly dispelled these rumors with a witty and humorous reflection on her Instagram account. Meza, who had recently shared sensual photos of her youth, explained, “For those who are saying that ‘I already died’… It’s true! ‘I died’ of emotion with so many fans gathered to see me in Brazil.” Meza visited Brazil as a guest at the Educa Fest event and shared several photos of herself with fans.

Gratitude and Love for Roberto Gómez Bolaños

As the widow of Roberto Gómez Bolaños, the creator of popular TV shows like ‘El Chavo del Ocho’ and ‘Chapulín Colorado’, Meza also spoke about missing her late husband. She expressed her gratitude for the memories they shared together and the impact that their work had on so many people. Meza said, “I miss him and remember him every day. There are many reasons to remember him. I have a lot to thank him for. When I remember him, I remember everything, good things and bad things. But there is more gratitude than love because love is not as powerful as gratitude.”

El Chavo del Ocho Remake?

During her stay in Brazil, Meza was asked about the possibility of a remake of ‘El Chavo del Ocho’. She explained that while she misses the show and the audacity of Chapulín, she doesn’t think she would participate in a possible remake. Meza believes that new actors should be used if new programs are created. She also discussed the importance of following certain rules and steps to create a program that captures the soul fibers of the show.

Returning to Mexico to Live the Dream

Meza concluded her Instagram reflection by saying, “So, now, ‘dead of laughter’, I return to Mexico to continue living this beautiful dream. Thanks, Brazil. ‘They killed me’, but out of pure love.” It’s clear that Meza’s fans in Brazil overwhelmed her with love and support, and she’s grateful for the experience.