Death – Obituary News : Forensic pathologist reveals J.J. Vallow’s cause of death during Lori Vallow trial

The cause of death of J.J. Vallow has been disclosed as a forensic pathologist testified at the trial of Lori Vallow, who is referred to as the “cult mom”.

Forensic Pathologist Testifies in “Doomsday” Cult Murder Trial

A forensic pathologist testified on Wednesday during the murder trial of Lori Vallow Daybell that her 7-year-old son, Joshua Jaxon “J.J.” Vallow, had died from suffocation. Dr. Garth Warren stated that there were signs of a struggle and the child was found with a plastic bag over his head that was tight. J.J.’s wrists and ankles were also bound with duct tape when his body was found nine months after he went missing.

Lori Vallow Daybell and her fifth husband, Chad Daybell, are charged with the deaths of J.J. and his 16-year-old sister, Tylee Ryan. Their remains were found on Chad’s property in June 2020. Tylee’s exact cause of death remains unclear, but her DNA was found on a shovel in a shed. Investigators believe the couple shared religious beliefs that involved reincarnation and the apocalypse.

The defendants are also charged with the killing of Chad’s ex-wife, Tammy Daybell, who died in October 2019. Her death was initially blamed on natural causes, but the couple married just a few weeks later. Chad Daybell is an author with books including “Living on the Edge of Heaven” and “One Foot in the Grave.” Both Daybells have entered not guilty pleas.

Lori Vallow Daybell underwent psychological treatment prior to her hearing, but a judge ruled she was fit to stand trial. Her remaining son, Colby Ryan, testified last week that his mother had “changed” after meeting Chad Daybell. The trial is ongoing.

