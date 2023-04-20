Death – Obituary News : Former 49ers LB and Hall of Famer Dave Wilcox dies at 80

A Fearless Playing Style and a Nickname to Match

On Wednesday, the Pro Football Hall of Fame announced the passing of Dave Wilcox, the famed linebacker of the San Francisco 49ers, at the age of 80 in Santa Clara, California.

During his 11 seasons as an outside linebacker for the 49ers, Wilcox acquired a reputation for his fearless playing style, earning him the nickname “The Intimidator.” His ferocity on the field garnered him two-time first-team All-Pro, two-time second-team All-Pro, and seven-time Pro Bowl selection honors.

Despite his aggressive play, off the field, Wilcox was known for his kind, humble, and gracious personality, as described by Jim Porter, the Hall of Fame president, in a statement released to the press: “While Dave Wilcox was nicknamed ‘The Intimidator’ for his aggressive style of play, he was a kind, humble, and gracious man in all other aspects of life that earned him a forever home in Canton. Our thoughts and prayers are with Dave’s wife, Merle, and their entire family. We will preserve his legacy for generations to come.”

The Making of a Legend

Wilcox arrived in the NFL during a time when the American Football League was vying for the attention of top players. The Houston Oilers selected Wilcox in the sixth-round of the AFL draft, and the Niners chose him in the third-round of the NFL draft. He ultimately landed with San Francisco and rapidly established himself alongside Matt Hazeltine to form one of the league’s most fearsome linebacker duos.

Beyond his time on the field, Wilcox also made an impact through his dedication to coaching and mentoring younger players who he tried to instill with his attention to detail and film study techniques. According to a 2020 interview with ESPN, Wilcox’s favorite part of the game was the preparation work, where he could delve into the minutiae of each play and share insights with his teammates.

The Legacy Continues

Wilcox made an indelible mark at the 49ers organization, and his approach to the game has helped shape future linebacking greats like Patrick Willis, NaVorro Bowman, and Fred Warner. In the same 2020 interview with ESPN, Wilcox spoke about how proud he was to help guide the next generation of football players and to share insights about the game that he loved.

During his career, Wilcox recorded 14 interceptions and missed only one game out of a possible 153 because of injury. He was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2000. A cause of death for Wilcox has not yet been disclosed.