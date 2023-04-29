Death – Obituary News : Former Aide of Queen Elizabeth Forced to Move Out of Cottage

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

The former trusted aide of Queen Elizabeth has been compelled to vacate her Berkshire cottage after being dismissed by King Charles.

Angela Kelly, Queen Elizabeth’s Former Right-Hand Lady, Leaves Berkshire Cottage Following Dispute with King Charles

After over 20 years of service as the late Queen’s dresser and confidante, Angela Kelly has announced her departure from the royal family’s numerous cottages in Windsor. The news comes shortly after a reported dispute with King Charles, which led to Kelly being “cut off” from her duties.

Kelly’s departure marks the end of an era, as she was widely regarded as one of Queen Elizabeth’s most trusted advisors and closest friends. As her personal dresser, Kelly was responsible for selecting and coordinating the Queen’s wardrobe, ensuring that each outfit was perfectly tailored to her unique style and preferences.

In addition to her work as a dresser, Kelly was also a key member of the Queen’s inner circle, providing emotional support and guidance during difficult times. Her unwavering loyalty and dedication to the monarchy earned her the nickname “AK” among palace staff.

Despite her pivotal role in the royal household, Kelly’s relationship with King Charles reportedly soured in recent months, leading to her abrupt departure from the Berkshire Cottage. While the exact nature of their dispute remains unclear, sources suggest that it may have been related to Kelly’s preference for traditional styles and reluctance to embrace more modern trends.

Whatever the reason for the falling out, Kelly’s departure is sure to be felt deeply by the Queen and those closest to her. As one of the most influential figures in the royal household, Kelly played an integral role in shaping the Queen’s public image and personal style.

Looking ahead, it remains to be seen who will step into Kelly’s shoes and take on the role of the Queen’s personal dresser and confidante. Given the importance of this position, it is likely that the search for a replacement will be a top priority for palace officials in the coming weeks and months.

In the meantime, the departure of such a beloved and respected member of the royal household will undoubtedly be felt by all who knew and worked with Angela Kelly. Her legacy as one of the Queen’s closest advisors and most trusted friends will endure for years to come.