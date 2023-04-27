Death – Obituary News : Former Auburn Tigers Basketball Player Gerald White Dies

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Gerald White, Former Auburn Tigers Men’s Basketball Player, Passes Away Unexpectedly

It is with great sadness that we announce the sudden passing of Gerald White, a former Auburn Tigers men’s basketball player. Gerald passed away on Thursday, April 27, 2023, leaving his family, friends, and fans in shock and disbelief. While the cause of death has not been disclosed, his loved ones are mourning the loss of a talented athlete and a kind-hearted human being.

Gerald White’s Legacy and Career with Auburn Tigers

Gerald White was a well-known player in the Auburn Tigers basketball community. He played for the team from 2015 to 2019, earning numerous accolades and recognition for his skills and contributions to the team. He was known for his agility, speed, and unwavering dedication to the game, making him a fan favorite and an inspiration to many young athletes.

During his time with the Tigers, Gerald played in 120 games, averaging 12.5 points per game and 5.2 rebounds per game. He helped lead the team to several victories and was instrumental in their success during the 2018-2019 season. His talent and passion for the game were evident on and off the court, and he will always be remembered as a significant part of the Auburn Tigers legacy.

Condolences and Prayers for Gerald White’s Family and Friends

The news of Gerald White’s passing has left many of his fans and loved ones devastated. Words cannot express the depth of our sorrow for his loss, and we offer our heartfelt condolences to his family and friends during this difficult time.

We encourage anyone who knew Gerald or was impacted by his life to leave a condolence message or prayer for his family and friends. Your support and kind words will go a long way in providing comfort and strength to those who knew and loved him.

In Memory of Gerald White

Gerald White’s legacy as a basketball player and a human being will continue to live on in the hearts and minds of those who knew him. He was a true inspiration to many and will be deeply missed. May he rest in peace, and may his family and friends find comfort in the memories they shared with him.