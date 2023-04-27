Death – Obituary News : Former Boxer Kaur Singh Dies after Fighting Muhammad Ali

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Boxer Kaur Singh, who faced the legendary Muhammad Ali in the ring, has passed away.

Legendary Asian Boxing Champion Kaur Singh Dies at 74, Leaving Behind a Rich History

Asian boxing champion Kaur Singh, who fought a well-known exhibition match with Muhammad Ali, passed away at a hospital in Haryana’s Kurukshetra on Thursday. The veteran sportsman was 74 years old and was undergoing treatment for multiple health problems at the time of his death. He had retired from the Indian Army and had been residing in his native village, Khanal Khurd, in Punjab’s Sangrur district.

Singh had a remarkable career as a boxer and had won six gold medals in international competitions, including the 1982 Asian Games. One of his most famous matches was a four-round exhibition match he fought with the legendary Muhammad Ali on January 27, 1980, in Delhi. Singh had also won a heavyweight boxing gold medal at the 1982 Asian Games in New Delhi.

Recently, the Punjab government announced plans to include the life stories of Kaur Singh, along with hockey Olympian Balbir Singh Sr, legendary athlete Milkha Singh, and Olympian athlete Gurbachan Singh Randhawa, into the school curriculum for physical education classes 9 and 10.

Speaking about Singh’s death, Finance Minister Harpal Cheema expressed his condolences and said, “Kaur Singh’s death is a big loss to the country. We will extend all help to the family and make arrangements to bring his body to his native village.”

In recognition of his outstanding achievements, Kaur Singh was conferred with the Arjuna Award in 1982, the Padma Shri in 1983, and the Vishisht Seva Medal in 1988.

Singh’s passing marks a significant loss for the sport of boxing in India, and his extensive contribution to the field will always be remembered.