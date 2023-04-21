Death – Obituary News : Former Cedar Grove Mayor Robert O’Toole Dies – Cause of Death (60 characters)

Robert O’Toole Obituary, Death – On Wednesday, Robert O’Toole, who had served Cedar Grove both as mayor and as a member of the town council, passed away, as indicated by the information that was provided by the township. Robert O’Toole had represented Cedar Grove in both capacities. Mr. O’Toole’s past experience includes serving in both of these roles. He was 89. O’Toole devoted a sizeable chunk of his life to working for the government in a variety of capacities over the course of his professional life.

A Life of Service

This involvement spanned the entirety of his professional life. As a member of the Cedar Grove Township Council and as a volunteer firefighter, he contributed more than 40 years’ worth of service to the neighborhood during the course of his life. During that time period, he contributed to his community for a cumulative total of 12 years through various volunteer activities. Robert O’Toole was a prominent figure within the community, who was respected and loved by many.

A Patriot’s Journey

Robert O’Toole was born and raised in the state of New Jersey, which he remained connected to throughout his life. He served in the United States Army on multiple occasions, including as a veteran during the Korean War and as a member of the US Army during the Vietnam War. Robert O’Toole’s patriotism and dedication to the United States was remarkable, and it was evident in his various services and contributions to his country.

A Legacy to Remember

Robert O’Toole’s passing is a significant loss for Cedar Grove, New Jersey, and the United States. His legacy is indeed one that will be remembered for years to come. He is survived by his son, Kevin O’Toole, who followed in his father’s footsteps by serving the state of New Jersey as the board chairman of the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey. Robert and Kevin O’Toole’s dedication to the service of the community exemplifies their commitment to the country and its citizens.











