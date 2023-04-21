Death – Obituary News : Former Chubb Executive and CNA, Tom Motamed, Dies in South Carolina – Fox Obituary

Remembering the Accomplishments of Thomas F. Motamed

Tom Motamed Obituary, Death – New You may now listen to podcasts of articles from the Insurance Coverage Journal! Thomas F. Motamed, a seasoned businessman who started his career as a claims trainee and went on to lead several of the world’s leading insurers, passed away on Tuesday due to brain cancer. He had a long and successful career in the insurance industry. He had reached the ripe old age of 74.

From Rookie Claims Trainee to Board Member of AIG

Motamed began his insurance industry career in 1977 as a trainee in the claims department of Chubb. He worked hard and steadily climbed the ranks, eventually becoming the vice chairman and chief operating officer in December 2002. After leaving Chubb, he accepted the position of chairman and CEO of CNA Financial Corp in 2009, staying there until his retirement in 2016. Throughout his career, Motamed became a well-known presence and a respected leader in the insurance industry, known for his strong work ethic and dedication to the brokers, brokers, customers, and other partners who benefitted from his insights, experience, and judgment.

A Lasting Legacy in the Insurance Industry

Motamed’s most significant achievements and contributions to the field and his former company, AIG, did not go unnoticed by his colleagues. Peter Zaffino, chairman and CEO of AIG, praised Motamed for being a “regular presence throughout an essential part of AIG’s turnaround and transformation.” He continued by saying that Motamed “made a long-lasting impression on the insurance business” and left behind an unforgettable legacy.

A Dedicated Life of Service Beyond Insurance

In addition to his many accomplishments in the insurance industry, Motamed also served on various boards and organizations. He was a member of the board of directors for Verisk Analytics from 2009 until 2016, a member of the board of directors for Palmer & Cay Insurance Company from 2000 to 2005, and served in a similar role for the Insurance Data Institute. He also currently holds the position of chair emeritus at Adelphi College.

