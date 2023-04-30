Death – Obituary News : Former Cleveland Police Chief Ike Hines Dies Unexpectedly

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Former Cleveland Police Chief, Ike Hines, has passed away unexpectedly.

The law enforcement community and the people of Cleveland are mourning the loss of former Police Chief Ike Hines, who passed away suddenly. Ike served the police department for 32 years, 17 of which he spent as chief before retiring in 2008. He still holds the record as the longest-serving police chief in Cleveland.

A Legacy of Leadership

Chief Darrel Broussard, who has led the department since 2012 and was trained by Chief Hines, praised his mentor’s leadership skills. “He was a God-fearing man. He was a longtime co-worker, friend and a great boss. The leadership he showed during his time as chief was tremendous.”

During his tenure, Ike was known for his commitment to community policing and building strong relationships with residents. He was a familiar face in the community and earned the respect of his colleagues and the people he served.

Fond Memories of a Great Boss

After Ike retired, he was interviewed by the Cleveland Advocate, a now-defunct newspaper. When asked if he would miss being involved in the community, he replied, “I won’t miss the circus, but I will miss the clowns.” It was just one example of his dry sense of humor and willingness to speak his mind.

He will be remembered fondly by those who knew him, both personally and professionally.

A Loss for the Community

News of Ike’s passing was shared on the Bluebonnet News Facebook page, prompting an outpouring of condolences from the community.

“Words fall short of expressing our grief for your loss, as we mourn with family and friends for this great loss,” the post read. “Please accept our condolences, and may our prayers help comfort you.”

Details about his cause of death were not disclosed.

Remembering Ike

As the community comes to terms with the loss of such a respected figure, many will be reflecting on the impact Ike had on their lives. His legacy of leadership, service, and commitment to the community will live on.

Rest in peace, Ike Hines. You will be missed.