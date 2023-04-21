Death – Obituary News : Former Cowboys and Packers player passes away

A football icon notorious for his tenure with the Dallas Cowboys and time spent with the Green Bay Packers, has passed away.
Don McIlhenny, Original Dallas Cowboys Member, Passes Away at 88
Legendary NFL Player Passes Away
It is with sadness that multiple reports confirm the passing of Don McIlhenny, a member of the original Dallas Cowboys team. He was 88.
A Decade-Long Battle with Alzheimer’s Disease
According to reports, McIlhenny had suffered from Alzheimer’s disease for the past decade.
Scoring the First Rushing Touchdown for the Cowboys
McIlhenny will always be remembered in Cowboys history for scoring the team’s first rushing touchdown during the 1960 season.
A Career in the NFL
McIlhenny played college football at Southern Methodist University and was drafted by the Detroit Lions in 1956 as the 27th overall pick in the third round. He played for Detroit that season, then moved on to play for the Green Bay Packers from 1957-1959. The Cowboys picked him up in 1960, where he played until 1961 before finishing his career that same year with the San Francisco 49ers. Throughout his career, McIlhenny ran for a total of 1,581 yards and seven touchdowns.
Remembering an NFL Legend
Don McIlhenny will forever be remembered for his role in shaping the history of the NFL, particularly as a member of the original Dallas Cowboys team. His contributions to the sport will never be forgotten, and his legacy will continue to inspire generations of football players to come. Rest in peace, Don McIlhenny.