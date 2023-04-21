Death – Obituary News : Former Cowboys and Packers player passes away

Legendary NFL Player Passes Away

It is with sadness that multiple reports confirm the passing of Don McIlhenny, a member of the original Dallas Cowboys team. He was 88.

A Decade-Long Battle with Alzheimer’s Disease

According to reports, McIlhenny had suffered from Alzheimer’s disease for the past decade.

Scoring the First Rushing Touchdown for the Cowboys

McIlhenny will always be remembered in Cowboys history for scoring the team’s first rushing touchdown during the 1960 season.

A Career in the NFL

McIlhenny played college football at Southern Methodist University and was drafted by the Detroit Lions in 1956 as the 27th overall pick in the third round. He played for Detroit that season, then moved on to play for the Green Bay Packers from 1957-1959. The Cowboys picked him up in 1960, where he played until 1961 before finishing his career that same year with the San Francisco 49ers. Throughout his career, McIlhenny ran for a total of 1,581 yards and seven touchdowns.