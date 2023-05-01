Death – Obituary News : Former CPIM State Secretariat member M Chandran dies

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

CPIM Mourns the Loss of Former State Secretariat Member M Chandran

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPIM) is mourning the loss of its former state secretariat member, M Chandran. After a long battle with illness, M Chandran passed away late in the evening at a private hospital in Ernakulam. He was 72 years old.

M Chandran was a prominent figure in the CPIM and played a vital role in strengthening the party’s presence in Palakkad. He was actively involved in the party’s activities and was known for his unwavering commitment to communist ideology.

Funeral Arrangements

The funeral of M Chandran will be held at his residence in Palakkad tomorrow evening at 3 p.m. The party has requested all its members and supporters to attend the funeral and pay their respects to the departed leader.

M Chandran’s Contributions to the CPIM

M Chandran was a dedicated communist who spent his entire life working for the betterment of the people. He was a strong advocate of the working class and fought for their rights throughout his career.

His contributions to the CPIM were immeasurable. He played a crucial role in building the party’s base in Palakkad and was instrumental in organizing various movements and agitations.

M Chandran was also a vocal critic of the ruling government’s policies and was not afraid to speak his mind. He was a fearless leader who always stood by his convictions and fought for what he believed in.

The CPIM’s Tribute to M Chandran

The CPIM has expressed its deep condolences to the family and friends of M Chandran. In a statement, the party said that his death is a great loss for the communist movement in Kerala.

The party also praised M Chandran’s contributions to the CPIM and said that his legacy will inspire future generations to continue the struggle for social justice and equality.

Conclusion

M Chandran was a true communist and a dedicated leader who spent his life fighting for the rights of the working class. His contributions to the CPIM and the communist movement in Kerala will always be remembered. The party and its members will continue to draw inspiration from his life and ideals as they strive to build a better and more just society.

