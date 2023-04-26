Death – Obituary News : Former Disney Exec Dave Hollis’ Cause of Death at 47 Revealed

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

The reason for the death of Dave Hollis, a previous executive at Disney, has been disclosed. He passed away at the age of 47.

Former Disney Executive Dave Hollis Died from a Toxic Cocktail of Drugs

An autopsy revealed that former Disney executive, Dave Hollis, died due to the “toxic effects of cocaine, ethanol, and fentanyl” in February 2021. Hollis passed away at his home in Dripping Springs, Texas at the age of 47. The Travis County Medical Examiner’s Office declared the death as accidental.

The autopsy indicated that Hollis’ history of depression, drug and alcohol abuse, atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease, and high blood pressure contributed to his death. Hollis left Disney after serving the company for 17 years as the leader of its theatrical distribution operation. He stepped down in 2018 to help his ex-wife, Rachel Hollis, run her podcast and lifestyle empire following their divorce.

Rachel Hollis Speaks About Managing Grief with Their Children

Following Dave Hollis’ death, his ex-wife Rachel Hollis spoke about managing grief with their four children during the Feb. 27 episode of her podcast, “The Rachel Hollis Show.” She stated, “My way of helping them get through this is, whatever you are feeling is fair and allowed and real to you. You are allowed to feel those feelings. We’re sad, we’re angry, we’re confused and we’re all the feelings. But we’re very strong, we’re very close.”

Hollis went on to add, “It’s gonna take some time, but we are going to be okay.”

Hollis’ Accomplishments at Disney

Before leaving Disney, Hollis played a key role in the theatrical distribution of many popular films, including the Marvel “Avengers” franchise, “Black Panther,” and the relaunch of the “Star Wars” series. Following his departure, Hollis became the CEO of his ex-wife’s company.

“For the sake of clarity: I am #teamrachel,” he wrote on Instagram in 2021. “A supporter and defender of my kids’ mama. I won’t always get it right, but I’m a package deal. We’ll forever have a partnership in raising these humans.”

Conclusion

Dave Hollis’ death is a sad reminder of the dangers of drug and alcohol abuse. It’s important to remember that support systems are essential for those dealing with addiction. For those struggling with addiction, seeking professional help from a licensed therapist or counselor can make all the difference.