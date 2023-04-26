Death – Obituary News : Former Disney exec Dave Hollis cause of death at 47

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

The reason behind the death of Dave Hollis, a former executive at Disney, has been disclosed at the age of 47.

Former Disney Executive Dave Hollis Dies of Cocaine and Fentanyl Overdose

An autopsy has revealed that former Disney executive, Dave Hollis, died in February from “the toxic effects of cocaine, ethanol and fentanyl”, according to NBC News. Atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease, high blood pressure, depression, and a history of drug and alcohol abuse were also noted as contributing factors. Hollis, who ran Disney’s theatrical distribution operation from 2011 to 2018, left the company to help ex-wife Rachel Hollis run her podcast and lifestyle empire. After the couple’s divorce following 16 years of marriage, Hollis became CEO of his ex-wife’s company.

Rachel Hollis Talks about Dealing with Grief

Rachel Hollis opened up about coping with grief with their four children on a recent episode of her podcast, “The Rachel Hollis”. “Whatever you feel is right and allowed and real to you,” she said. “You are allowed to feel these feelings. We are sad, we are angry, we are confused and we are all feelings.” Hollis led Disney’s theatrical cast until his departure in 2018 and helped helm many of Marvel’s “Avengers” films, “Black Panther” and the revival of the “Star Wars” series.

The Tragic Death of Dave Hollis

Dave Hollis was found dead in his home in Dripping Springs, Texas on February 12, and the Travis County Medical Examiner’s Office declared the death accidental. Following news of Hollis’s death, people took to social media to express their condolences and pay tribute to the former executive. “I’m so sorry, Rachel. No words can describe the loss of a family member, partner and father,” one person wrote. “Sending you so much love and healing energy,” another added.

Conclusion

The sudden and tragic death of Dave Hollis is a heartbreaking reminder of the dangers of drug and alcohol abuse. As Rachel Hollis said, it is important to allow ourselves to feel all of our emotions and to seek support from loved ones during difficult times. Our thoughts go out to Rachel, the Hollis family, and all those who have been impacted by this loss.