Death – Obituary News : Former Disney Exec Dave Hollis’ Cause of Death Revealed

The reason behind the death of Dave Hollis, the former executive of Disney, who passed away at the age of 47, has been disclosed.

Former Disney Executive Dave Hollis Died from Cocaine, Ethanol, and Fentanyl Toxicity

An autopsy report has revealed that former Disney executive, Dave Hollis, died from the toxic effects of cocaine, ethanol, and fentanyl. The 47-year-old died at his home in Dripping Springs, Texas, on Feb. 12. The Travis County Medical Examiner’s Office declared the death accidental, and contributing factors included atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease and high blood pressure, along with Hollis’ history of depression, drug, and alcohol use.

Hollis’ Ex-Wife’s Company

Following his divorce from his wife of 16 years, Hollis became the chief executive of his ex-wife’s company. It’s said that he remained #teamrachel, and was a strong supporter and defender of the mother of his children.

Dealing with Grief & Loss

Rachel Hollis took to her “The Rachel Hollis” podcast to talk about how she and her family were dealing with the loss of her ex-husband. She emphasized that it’s crucial to allow oneself to feel all the emotions that come with grief and loss, including sadness, anger, and confusion. According to the grieving widow, the Hollis family is a tight group, and it will take some time for them to be okay, but they will be okay.

Conclusion

The late Dave Hollis’ death is another tragic reminder of the dangers of substance abuse. It’s important to take care of one’s physical and emotional well-being, seek help when needed, and surround oneself with a supportive community, especially during times of hardship.