Death – Obituary News : Former Editor Sherna Gandhy Dies

Former Resident Editor of TOI Pune, Sherna Gandhy, Passes Away at 70

Sherna Gandhy, the former resident editor of The Times of India’s Pune edition, passed away in Mumbai on Friday at the age of 70. She was known for her love of art, music, and culture, and was instrumental in the transition of Pune Plus into Pune Times.

A Mentor and Caring Colleague

Gandhy was a mentor to many journalists, and her caring nature endeared her to both TOI colleagues and others in the field. She was known to remember everyone’s birthday and remained in touch even while battling cancer in her later years.

Meticulous and Fond of Children

Gandhy was meticulous about the news and features that were carried in the city pages of TOI, and was the first to come to the office and the last to leave. She was also fond of children and often showed affection towards her colleagues’ children.

Speaking Her Mind

Known to speak her mind, Gandhy once left Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray stumped after walking through his exhibition of caricatures in Pune. “Arre tum itna talented hai…toh yeh politics me kya kar raha hai?” she had asked him. In response, a bemused Thackeray broke out in laughter.

Remembering Gandhy

Journalist Pratibha Chandran remembered Gandhy as warm and friendly, with no airs despite being TOI’s editor. Another colleague recalled her fondness for children and her meticulousness in editing the city pages.

Gandhy’s passing is a loss to the journalism community, and her contributions to Pune Times and the city’s cultural scene will not be forgotten.

