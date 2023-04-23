Death – Obituary News : Former football player Kyle Gallagher dies in traffic collision in Woodland, CA.

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Kyle Gallagher, a former football player and resident of Woodland, California, passed away in a traffic accident. The incident is currently under investigation.

The unexpected death of Kyle Gallagher has left his loved ones in anguish and suffering. The Woodland, California man had been a former football player at Utah State University. However, on April 1, his life was tragically cut short following a traffic collision.

Funeral Services for Kyle Lane Durand

Funeral services for Kyle Lane Durand, as he was also known, will take place at the Bentley United Pentecostal Church in Dry Prong, Louisiana on Saturday, April 17 at 11:00 a.m. The exact address of the church is 19548 US-167 for the convenience of those attending.

Brothers of the same family, Reverends Bruce and Keith Maxwell, will alternate in presiding over the many events and rituals that will take place throughout the day. The same church will host all of these events.

Burial Arrangements Handled by Gallagher Funeral Home

The preparations for the funeral will be handled by the Gallagher Funeral Home in Ball, Louisiana, which is also responsible for the burial arrangements. Kyle will be laid to rest in the Pollock Cemetery, which is located nearby, and the funeral home is ensuring that everything is in working order for the ceremony.

Kyle Gallagher’s Life and Legacy

Kyle Gallagher had been a talented football player during his time at Utah State University. He had played as a linebacker on the team, and his hard work and dedication made him a popular team member. After completing his studies at the university, he returned to Woodland, California, where he was born and raised.

Although he had left the football field behind, Kyle remained an active member of his community, always willing to lend a helping hand. He had a passion for the outdoors and spent most of his free time hiking or camping. He was also known for his love of music and often attended local concerts and events with friends and family.

Kyle’s untimely death has left a void in the lives of those who knew him. He was loved and respected by many and will be greatly missed. His legacy, however, will live on through the fond memories that his loved ones hold close to their hearts.