Death – Obituary News : Former Governor Jerry Apodaca Passes Away in Albuquerque

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Former Governor Jerry Apodaca has died, according to KRQE News 13. The news outlet covers breaking news, Albuquerque news, New Mexico news, weather, and videos.

Jurors Find Luis Talamantes Romero Guilty of First Degree Murder and Seven Other Charges

On Wednesday afternoon, a jury found Luis Talamantes Romero guilty of first degree murder and seven other charges in connection with the 2019 killing of Jacque Vigil. The verdict was reached after more than three hours of deliberation in the case, which has been ongoing for the last nine days.

The trial has been closely watched by the community, who were shocked by the brutal murder of Vigil. The victim was found dead in her home on the morning of December 20, 2019, by a family member. The case quickly gained national attention, and law enforcement officials worked tirelessly to bring the perpetrator to justice.

During the trial, the prosecution argued that Talamantes Romero had a history of violence and that he targeted Vigil specifically. They presented evidence that showed Talamantes Romero had been in the area on the night of the murder and that he had been seen in the vicinity of her home. Additionally, they presented evidence of his DNA found at the crime scene.

The defense, however, argued that there was not enough evidence to prove that Talamantes Romero was the killer. They pointed out inconsistencies in the prosecution’s case and suggested that there could have been other suspects involved.

Despite the defense’s arguments, the jury ultimately found Talamantes Romero guilty of first degree murder, as well as several other charges related to the crime. The guilty verdict was met with relief by Vigil’s family and friends, who have been waiting for justice for over a year.

The sentencing phase of the trial will now begin, during which the jury will hear additional evidence and arguments from both the prosecution and the defense. The jury will then decide on a sentence for Talamantes Romero, which could potentially include life in prison without the possibility of parole.

This verdict serves as a reminder that justice will be served for those who commit heinous crimes in our communities. The law enforcement officials who worked on this case should be commended for their dedication and hard work in bringing the killer to justice.

In conclusion, the verdict in the Luis Talamantes Romero trial brings some closure to the family and friends of Jacque Vigil. While nothing can bring Vigil back, justice has been served, and the community can begin to heal.