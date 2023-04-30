Death – Obituary News : Former Harlem Globetrotter Larry “Gator” Rivers Passes Away

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Larry “Gator” Rivers, a former Harlem Globetrotter and MWSU Hall of Famer, has passed away.

Chatham County, Georgia mourns the loss of Larry “Gator” Rivers, who recently passed away. Rivers was a native of Savannah, Georgia and had a remarkable career in basketball. He played college basketball at Missouri Western State University during the early 1970s. Rivers was a part of the 1972-73 team that went 27-2 and played under the guidance of Hall of Fame coach Gary Filbert. In 1990, he was inducted into the Missouri Western Hall of Fame.

Rivers spoke highly of his time at Missouri Western and credited it for helping him achieve his goals. He said, “I will always hold Missouri Western in my heart.” After his college career, Rivers went on to play for the Harlem Globetrotters for 16 years. Interestingly, it was Filbert who introduced Rivers to the individual who promoted the Globetrotters in the Midwest.

In 2020, Rivers was elected to the Chatham board of commissioners, where he served until his passing. He was a beloved member of the community, and his presence will be greatly missed.

