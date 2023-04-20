Death – Obituary News : Former L.A. Mayor Richard Riordan dies at 92; remembered for love of the city.

I am saddened to hear of the passing of former L.A. Mayor Richard Riordan at the age of 92. Although we had our differences, his genuine love for Los Angeles and efforts to improve it cannot be denied.

Former Los Angeles Mayor Richard Riordan recently passed away at the age of 92, and journalist Jim Rainey has expressed his condolences in a tweet. Rainey acknowledged that he and Riordan sometimes disagreed on certain matters, but he emphasized that Riordan truly loved Los Angeles and worked diligently to make it a better place.

Riordan served as mayor of Los Angeles from 1993 to 2001, and his time in office was marked by a number of notable achievements. He played a key role in revitalizing downtown Los Angeles, which had been suffering from neglect and economic decline. Riordan helped attract new businesses and investment to the area and oversaw the construction of new public facilities and infrastructure.

In addition to his efforts to restore downtown Los Angeles, Riordan was committed to improving the lives of all of the city’s residents. He launched a number of initiatives aimed at reducing crime, expanding public transportation, and increasing access to affordable housing. Riordan also worked to bridge the divide between different communities in Los Angeles, which has long struggled with issues of racial and socioeconomic inequality.

Despite his many successes, Riordan was not without his detractors. Some criticized his handling of the city’s finances and accused him of being too cozy with developers and other business interests. Moreover, his tenure as mayor was marked by several high-profile controversies, including the controversial police beating of Rodney King, which Riordan was criticized for mishandling.

However, it is clear that Riordan’s legacy in Los Angeles is overwhelmingly positive. He brought much-needed energy and vision to a city that had been struggling for years, and his leadership helped usher in a new era of growth and progress. He will be missed by many, but his example of dedicated public service will continue to inspire future generations of leaders in Los Angeles and beyond.

Sorry for to hear about the death of former L.A. Mayor Richard Riordan at 92. We sometimes disagreed, but Riordan really loved LA and did what he thought would@make@it better. https://t.co/YBwoFeJ9EV — Jim Rainey (@RaineyTime) April 20, 2023

