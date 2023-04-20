Death – Obituary News : Former L.A. Mayor Richard Riordan dies; LAPD issues statement.

The LAPD has issued a statement expressing their condolences on the death of former Los Angeles Mayor, Richard Riordan. They convey their sympathy and support to Riordan’s family and friends during this difficult time.

The Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) has released a statement on the passing of former Mayor Richard Riordan, expressing their condolences and recognizing his contributions to the city. Riordan, who served as mayor from 1993 to 2001, passed away on April 20, 2023, at the age of 92.

The LAPD statement describes Riordan as a “true public servant, one who dedicated his life to making Los Angeles a better place for all who call it home.” It goes on to highlight some of his major accomplishments as mayor, including his work to reduce crime and his efforts to improve transportation infrastructure.

One of Riordan’s most notable initiatives as mayor was the creation of the LAPD’s Community Safety Partnership (CSP) program, which seeks to build trust and improve relations between police officers and the communities they serve. The program, which began as a pilot project in the city’s housing projects, has since expanded to 21 locations across Los Angeles.

The LAPD statement also notes Riordan’s support for various youth programs, including the Police Athletic League (PAL), which provides sports and other activities for young people in the city. Riordan was a major supporter of PAL throughout his time as mayor, and the organization now serves thousands of kids each year.

Overall, the LAPD’s statement reflects a deep appreciation for Riordan and the impact he had on Los Angeles during his time in office. It is clear that his legacy will continue to be felt in the city for years to come.

In addition to the LAPD’s statement, many other figures and organizations have expressed their condolences and shared memories of Riordan. California Governor Gavin Newsom tweeted that Riordan was “a true public servant who made our city a better place,” while Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva called him a “champion for public safety.”

The Los Angeles Times, meanwhile, published an editorial praising Riordan’s leadership and his commitment to improving the city. The editorial notes that Riordan “understood the importance of a functioning government that served all communities equally,” and adds that his legacy “will be remembered as a time when Los Angeles came together to tackle its biggest challenges.”

All of these tributes serve as a testament to the impact that Riordan had on Los Angeles, and to the profound loss that his passing represents. As the city continues to mourn his loss, it is clear that his contributions will be remembered and celebrated for years to come.

LAPD statement on the passing of former L.A. Mayor Richard Riordan pic.twitter.com/p4eyqU451p — LAPD HQ (@LAPDHQ) April 20, 2023

LAPD statement on the passing of former L.A. Mayor Richard Riordan pic.twitter.com/p4eyqU451p — LAPD HQ (@LAPDHQ) April 20, 2023

County local news on twitter

Celebrities Deaths on Reddit

County Local News on Reddit

County local YouTube channel