Death – Obituary News : Former MLA M. Moon’s Passing

Former MLA M. Chandran Passes Away at 76

Palakkad, Kerala: The political fraternity in Kerala is mourning the loss of former Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) M. Chandran, who passed away at the age of 76. Chandran was a senior leader of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) and had represented Alathur Constituency in the Legislative Assembly.

Chandran was undergoing treatment for cancer and breathed his last at a private hospital in Ernakulam. He had served as an MLA from 2006 to 2016. His contributions to the development of his constituency and the state of Kerala as a whole will always be remembered.

Early Life and Career

M. Chandran was born on July 15, 1946, in a small village in Kerala. He was a man of humble beginnings and worked hard to become a prominent political figure in the state. He began his career as a social worker and later joined the Communist Party of India (Marxist).

He was actively involved in the trade union movement and worked tirelessly for the betterment of the working class. His dedication and hard work earned him the respect of his peers, and he was soon appointed as the district secretary of the CPM in Palakkad.

Political Career

Chandran’s foray into electoral politics began in 2006 when he contested the assembly elections from Alathur Constituency. He won the election with ease and went on to become a three-time MLA from the constituency.

During his tenure as an MLA, Chandran worked towards the development of his constituency. He played a pivotal role in setting up educational institutions, healthcare facilities, and infrastructure projects in the region.

Chandran was known for his simplicity and honesty. He never compromised on his principles and always stood up for the rights of the people. His contribution to the growth of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) in Kerala was immense, and he will always be remembered as a true leader of the masses.

Final Thoughts

The demise of M. Chandran has left a void in the political landscape of Kerala. His contributions to the state and the nation as a whole will be remembered for generations to come. His legacy will continue to inspire young politicians to work towards the betterment of the people and the country.

Rest in peace, M. Chandran.

