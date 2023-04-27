Death – Obituary News : Former MLB Pitcher Dennis Ribant Dies

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Dennis Ribant Obituary: Former MLB Pitcher Passes Away at Age 81

Announcer Howie Rose Confirms the News

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of veteran Major League Baseball pitcher, Dennis Ribant. The news was confirmed by Howie Rose, an announcer for the Mets. Ribant had made it to the ripe old age of 81.

A Career in Baseball

Before his passing, Dennis Ribant had a long and successful career in baseball. He was initially signed to a professional contract by the Milwaukee Braves. However, in 1964, he was traded to the New York Mets in exchange for Frank Lary.

Ribant spent the next few years playing for the Mets, participating in 79 games for the team. In 1966, he posted a record of 11-9, making him the first Mets starter to turn in a solid season. However, he was soon traded to the Pittsburgh Pirates in exchange for outfielder Don Bosch and pitcher Don Cardwell.

After being traded to the Pirates, Ribant bounced around between five different major league teams over the course of three seasons. Despite this, he finished his career with a record of 24-29 and a lifetime earned run average of 3.87 in Major League Baseball.

Remembering Dennis Ribant

Dennis Ribant will be remembered not only for his impressive career in baseball but also for his kindness and generosity towards those around him. He will be greatly missed by his friends, family, and fans.

Rest in peace, Dennis Ribant.