Death – Obituary News : Former Pro Mobile Legends Coach Navi Dies at 52: Fans Pay Tribute

What led to the death of Coach Navi remains unknown, but condolences are pouring in as the former pro Mobile Legends player has passed away at the age of 52.

Former Pro Mobile Legends Coach Navi Passes Away at 24

Today, the Mobile Legends esports community is in mourning as they commemorate the passing of two esports personalities, Charles Dave “Chad” Dela Pena and Ivan Emmanuel “Coach Navi” Gacho. Coach Navi was a former pro player turned coach and was a highly respected figure in the Southeast Asian gaming scene.

A Tragic Loss

Coach Navi’s passing was unexpected and has deeply affected his family and friends. He was a talented and inspiring person who had a bright future ahead of him. His death has left a void in the gaming community, and his loss is being felt by many.

A Legacy in Gaming

Coach Navi’s legacy in gaming is undeniable. He was one of the first players to be part of MPL Philippines, the local esports league from the largest and most prestigious mobile games competition in Southeast Asia. He later went on to become the coach of RSG Ignite’s team, where he displayed his strategic thinking and leadership skills.

Cause of Death

As per reports, Coach Navi passed away because of Fatal Arrhythmia. His family has released a statement saying that they are devastated by his sudden passing and that he brought light into their lives and hearts that shone brilliantly. They are appreciative of the memories he shared with them and are thankful for his generosity. They have asked for prayers and support during this difficult time.

Tributes Pour In

People on the internet have been expressing their condolences and sharing their memories of Coach Navi. Many are sharing stories of playing with him or being inspired by his gaming skills. The Mobile Legends community has been hit hard by his passing, with many expressing their shock and sadness.

We will miss Coach Navi deeply, and his legacy will continue to inspire the next generation of gamers. May his soul rest in peace.