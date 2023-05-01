Death – Obituary News : Former Rare Director Passes Away

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Former director of Rare has died.

Nintendojo Sends Condolences to the Family of Former Rare Director Joel Hochberg

It is with a heavy heart that we, at Nintendojo, send our deepest condolences to the family of former Rare director, Joel Hochberg, who has passed away at the age of 87. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his wife, children, grandchildren, and extended family during this difficult time.

Hochberg had an extensive career in the gaming industry, serving as the Vice President of arcade maker Centuri before joining Rare, the renowned British video game developer. He worked closely with founders Tim and Chris Stamper and oversaw the company’s business operations in the U.S., based out of Miami, Florida. Additionally, he served as the president of Rare’s sister company, Rare Coin-It Inc., which solely created coin-operated machines.

Hochberg’s contributions to the gaming industry were numerous, and his name appeared in the credits of many classic games, including Donkey Kong Country, GoldenEye 007, and Conker’s Bad Fur Day. He was a pivotal figure in Rare’s success, and his impact will not be forgotten.

Rare co-founder, Tim Stamper, took to Twitter to pay tribute to Hochberg, saying, “Joel changed the course of history, he bought us our first Nintendo Famicom system on one of his many trips to Japan.” Stamper’s words highlight the profound influence that Hochberg had on the industry and the pivotal role he played in shaping Rare’s legacy.

On behalf of the entire Nintendojo community, we extend our heartfelt sympathies to Hochberg’s loved ones, and we thank him for everything he did for Rare. Rest in peace, Joel. Your contributions to the gaming industry will always be remembered.