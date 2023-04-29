Death – Obituary News : Former Thai Principal’s Death Sentence Upheld for Killing 3, Including Toddler

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

The death sentence of a former Thai principal, who was found guilty of murdering three individuals, including a toddler, has been confirmed.

Thailand’s Supreme Court has upheld the death sentence for former elementary school principal, Prasitthichai Khaewkao, who was found guilty of fatally shooting three people during an armed gold shop robbery in 2020. The court ruled on Wednesday that there were no grounds to reduce Khaewkao’s original sentence, calling the attack “outrageously, ruthlessly inhuman”. The incident, which took place in a shopping mall in Lopburi province, shocked the country and was captured on security footage. Four people were injured and a salesclerk, a security guard, and a 2-year-old boy were killed.

Khaewkao was given a death sentence in August 2020 on charges of first-degree murder, killing in commission of another crime, and illegally carrying a gun. The Appeal Court also upheld the death penalty in 2021. The Supreme Court stated that as a teacher and a headmaster, Khaewkao should have acted as a good role model for his students, but instead committed a serious crime. Therefore, his appeal for a sentence reduction was denied.

Security footage of the shooting showed Khaewkao entering the mall dressed in a black ski mask and camouflage trousers, carrying a pistol with a silencer. He fired his weapon in a gold shop, causing the toddler to fall to the ground. Khaewkao then grabbed several gold necklaces before fleeing. After his arrest, he denied intentionally shooting the victims and claimed he fired his weapon to intimidate shoppers and security guards so he could escape easily.

According to the Department of Corrections, Thailand had 250 inmates on death row as of February 2023, with 23 having their sentence upheld by the Supreme Court. Since Thailand switched from using a firing squad to lethal injection in 2003, seven people have been executed. The most recent execution was in 2018.

The shocking incident has left a lasting impact on the community and the country. The Supreme Court’s decision to uphold Khaewkao’s death sentence sends a strong message that such “outrageously, ruthlessly inhuman” crimes will not be tolerated in Thailand.