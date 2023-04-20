Death – Obituary News : Former TLU student-athlete Zachary Herman ‘22 passes away, our condolences to his family.

Our hearts are heavy at the news of the passing of Zachary Herman ‘22, a former TLU student-athlete. We extend our deepest condolences and pray for peace and comfort for his loved ones during this difficult time. May he rest in eternal peace.

TLU Mourns the Loss of Former Student Athlete Zachary Herman ‘22

Texas Lutheran University (TLU) was struck with grief and mourning after losing one of its former student athletes, Zachary Herman, on Wednesday, April 20, 2023. The university expressed deep sorrow in a tweet, saying, “We are deeply saddened by the loss of former TLU student-athlete Zachary Herman ‘22. May he rest in peace. Our thoughts & prayers are with his friends & family at this time.”

Zachary, who was just 21 years old, had played basketball for the TLU Bulldogs for two years while pursuing his degree. Zachary’s memory will be cherished by his teammates, coaches, professors, and everyone at TLU who knew him.

In response to the tragic news, the TLU community came together to show their support for Zachary’s family and friends. Students, staff, and faculty members expressed their condolences and shared their experiences with Zachary, expressing their sadness at the untimely loss of such a bright and talented individual.

“Zachary was an amazing student athlete who always gave his best,” said TLU Athletics Director Eddie Morris. “He was a great teammate, and we will miss him dearly.”

TLU President Debbie Cottrell shared the university’s condolences on behalf of the entire university community, saying, “[Zachary] will be deeply missed by all of us. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family during this difficult time.”

Zachary’s former teammates also shared their thoughts on his passing, saying, “There are no words to describe how deeply saddened we are by Zachary’s passing. He was a great friend and an incredible athlete, and we will miss him forever.”

The TLU community was deeply impacted by the sudden loss of Zachary, and everyone is keeping his family and friends in their thoughts and prayers during this difficult time.

The university has provided counseling and support services to help students, staff, and faculty members cope with the loss of Zachary. The TLU Counseling Center is also available to anyone who is struggling with grief, loss, or other mental health-related issues.

Texas Lutheran University is a close-knit community that values the lives of its students and faculty members deeply. The loss of Zachary is a reminder to everyone of the importance of cherishing every moment with loved ones and friends, and of holding each other close through difficult times. Zachary’s passing is a profound loss to the TLU family, but his memory will always be treasured and celebrated as a shining example of the Bulldog spirit.

We are deeply saddened by the loss of former TLU student-athlete Zachary Herman ‘22. May he rest in peace. Our thoughts & prayers are with his friends & family at this time. pic.twitter.com/0XyzaHdkmT — TLU Bulldogs (@tluathletics) April 20, 2023

