Death – Obituary News : Former UFC Fighter Felipe Colares Dies at 29: Tribute Pour In

Former UFC Fighter Felipe Colares Dies at 29 After Tragic Bus Accident

Brazilian mixed martial artist Felipe Colares, also known as Luis Felipe Dias Colares, passed away on May 1, 2023, at the age of 29 after being hit by a bus while returning from training in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Colares began his professional career in July 2013 and had a perfect record of 8-0 before being offered a place in the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC). He had a mixed record of two wins and four losses while fighting for the promotion and was best known for competing in the Bantamweight division. Colares also earned victories over Domingo Pilarte and Luke Sanders during his time in the UFC. His last fight took place in May 2022, where he lost to Chase Hooper under the UFC banner.

According to Opoyi Central, Colares’ net worth was estimated to be $5 million before his untimely passing. The MMA fighter’s income predominantly came from his fights and contracts with various promotions such as the UFC, sponsorships, endorsements, and related activities. However, details about his income sources and earnings were limited.

Colares is survived by his wife, Jacqueline, and a six-month-old son named Rhavi. The news of his death has devastated his family and loved ones, as well as the MMA community. Tributes and condolences have been pouring in on social media platforms for Colares and his family.

The ARES Fighting Championship, where Colares was a current fighter, expressed their deepest condolences to his family and friends. His coach confirmed that he passed away before reaching the hospital due to excessive blood loss. Colares’ death has shocked the MMA community, and he will be deeply missed.

