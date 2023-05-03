Death – Obituary News : Former UFC Fighter Felipe Colares Passes Away at 29, Sparks Tributes

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Felipe Colares: A Tribute to a Talented MMA Fighter

Early Life and Career

Felipe Colares was born in Brazil in 1994 and started his MMA career in July 2013. He quickly made a name for himself by winning all eight of his fights and eventually earned a spot in the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC). He fought in the Bantamweight division and was well-known for his time in the UFC.

UFC Career

Colares started fighting in the UFC in February 2019 and won two fights but lost four fights during his time in the promotion. He earned victories over Domingo Pilarte and Luke Sanders but left the UFC after losing to Chris Gutierrez and Chase Hooper. Despite this, he remained a respected and beloved member of the MMA community.

Legacy and Net Worth

Colares’ net worth was estimated to be $5 million at the time of his death. As a professional MMA fighter, his primary source of income was his fights and contracts with various promotions such as the UFC. He also made money from sponsorships, endorsements, and other sources.

Tragic Death

On May 1, 2023, Colares died in a tragic traffic accident when a bus hit him on his way back from training in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Despite being rushed to Hospital Rocha Faria in Campo Grande, he died from excessive blood loss before doctors could save him. He was only 29 years old.

Tributes and Remembrances

The MMA community was deeply saddened by Colares’ untimely death. He was loved and respected by many, and tributes poured in from various MMA fighters, fans, and organizations. He will always be remembered for his contributions to the sport of mixed martial arts and the happiness he brought to his fans.

“Felipe Colares was a talented fighter and a beloved member of the MMA community. His death is a tragic loss, and he will be deeply missed,” said one fan.

Conclusion

Felipe Colares may be gone, but his legacy as a talented MMA fighter and a beloved member of the community will live on. He will always be remembered for his contributions to the sport and the joy he brought to his fans. Rest in peace, Felipe Colares.

