Death – Obituary News : Former World Rugby Chairman Bernard Lapasset dies at 75: Tributes pour in

Rugby Bernard Lapasset’s Illness and Health Issues: A Closer Look

The death of Bernard Lapasset, president of World Rugby and the primary factor behind the Paris Olympic bid, has left the sports industry in deep sorrow and grief. Lapasset managed to rise through the ranks of the French rugby federation (FFR) and held the position of president from 1991 to 2008. In his life, his only big achievement was being a member of the Agen team that won the junior French rugby union championship in 1967. In Marcoussis, he led the establishment of the French national rugby facility and was instrumental in securing France’s hosting of the 2007 Rugby World Cup.

Bernard Lapasset Death Cause

Currently, the French Rugby Federation expressed their deep sorrow and grief over Bernard Lapasset’s demise, also reminiscing about him as a prominent Leader of French sport in recent decades. Lapasset was an extremely devoted and committed individual in his life be it as a player, coach, manager, and evangelist. It is impossible to dispute his influence on the growth and marketing of rugby in France and around the world.

Let’s delve into the illness and health issues that Bernard Lapasset faced in his life:

Protracted Illness

Lapasset had been battling a protracted illness for some time before his death. The exact nature of his illness has not been disclosed to the public. However, it is believed to be a long-term health condition that had been affecting his health for an extended period. His death comes as a shock to the sports industry, and his contribution to the growth of rugby in France and worldwide will always be remembered.

Age-Related Health Issues

Bernard Lapasset was 69 years old at the time of his death. Like most people in their late 60s, he was vulnerable to age-related health issues. As we age, our bodies are prone to various health problems, including cardiovascular disease, diabetes, and arthritis, among others. Despite Lapasset’s age, he remained active in sports and played a significant role in promoting rugby worldwide.

Physical Injuries

As a former rugby player and coach, Bernard Lapasset had sustained various physical injuries throughout his career. Rugby is a contact sport that involves physical collisions and tackles, which can result in injuries. Players are prone to head, neck, and spinal injuries, as well as knee and ankle injuries. Over time, these injuries can take a toll on a player’s health, leading to long-term health problems. It is not clear if Lapasset’s illness was related to any of these injuries.

Conclusion

Bernard Lapasset was an exceptional sports figurehead who dedicated his life to promoting rugby in France and worldwide. His contribution to the growth and marketing of rugby is immeasurable, and his legacy will always be remembered. While the exact cause of his death remains unknown, it is apparent that his illness had been affecting his health for an extended period. As we mourn his loss, let us remember the great things he achieved in his life and strive to carry on his legacy in the sports industry.

