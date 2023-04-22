Death – Obituary News : Fort Wayne Resident Robert Harter Passes Away – Fox Obituary

Fort Wayne, Indiana Resident Robert Harter Passes Away – fox obituary reports
Robert Harter, a resident of Fort Wayne, Indiana, has passed away. The fox obituary reports the sad news of his death without stating the cause.
Robert Harter: A Vietnam War Veteran Remembered After Fatal Accident
The Tragic Accident
The parking lot of Meijer was the site of a tragic accident that ultimately claimed the life of a Fort Wayne resident. The victim, Robert Harter, was struck by an SUV last Thursday and died from his injuries shortly after. The Allen County Coroner’s Office has yet to release their official findings on the cause of death, but Harter’s family have confirmed that he was a Vietnam War veteran who served in the Air Force. He was 76 years old at the time of his passing.
Fort Wayne Police Department officers arrived on the scene of the accident just before 1:30 pm. The incident occurred in the northeast section of the city, off State Road 37. Early speculation by law enforcement officials suggested that the driver of the SUV may have experienced a “medical episode”.
A Vietnam War Veteran Remembered
Harter’s family say they take comfort in remembering his service during the Vietnam War, where he served in the Air Force. While the official cause of his passing is yet to be confirmed, the family say they are certain that he would have been proud to be remembered in relation to his military service during this time of remembrance.
The Community Response
The passing of Robert Harter has had an impact on the wider Fort Wayne community, with social media posts paying tribute to Harter’s service and sending condolences to his family. His family have asked for privacy at this difficult time and the community has responded with messages of support.