Death – Obituary News : Fort Wayne Resident Robert Harter Passes Away – Fox Obituary

The Tragic Accident

The parking lot of Meijer was the site of a tragic accident that ultimately claimed the life of a Fort Wayne resident. The victim, Robert Harter, was struck by an SUV last Thursday and died from his injuries shortly after. The Allen County Coroner’s Office has yet to release their official findings on the cause of death, but Harter’s family have confirmed that he was a Vietnam War veteran who served in the Air Force. He was 76 years old at the time of his passing.

Fort Wayne Police Department officers arrived on the scene of the accident just before 1:30 pm. The incident occurred in the northeast section of the city, off State Road 37. Early speculation by law enforcement officials suggested that the driver of the SUV may have experienced a “medical episode”.

