Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

]

As an AI language model, I require the original title to rewrite it. Please provide the original title.







Remembering Angie Langner: Founder and President of SCHS

Remembering Angie Langner: Founder and President of SCHS

Angie Langner Obituary It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Angie Langner, founder and president of the local animal shelter, SCHS. Angie was a dedicated and passionate animal lover who worked tirelessly to ensure that all animals had a safe and loving home.

Despite facing numerous challenges, Angie never gave up on her dream of creating a shelter for animals in need. She had little income and limited knowledge of animal rescue, but she was determined to make a difference in her community.

Through her hard work and dedication, Angie was able to turn her passion into a successful career. She saved countless animals and found them loving homes. Her legacy will live on through the countless lives she touched and the impact she made on the animal rescue community.



Angie’s Journey Angie’s journey began with a simple desire to help animals in need. She noticed that there were many strays in her community and wanted to do something to help them. With little experience in animal rescue and limited resources, Angie began her quest to create a shelter for these animals.

Despite facing numerous challenges along the way, Angie remained committed to her goal. She worked tirelessly to raise funds and awareness for the shelter, and her hard work paid off. The shelter became a reality, and Angie became its founder and president.

Under Angie’s leadership, SCHS became a safe haven for animals in need. Her dedication and passion inspired others to get involved and help the cause. She worked tirelessly to ensure that all animals were treated with love and respect, and that they found loving homes.



Angie’s Legacy Angie’s legacy will live on through the countless animals she saved and the lives she touched. She showed us what can be accomplished with hard work, dedication, and a passion for a cause.

Angie’s impact on the animal rescue community will never be forgotten. She inspired others to get involved and make a difference, and her legacy will continue to inspire generations to come.

Rest in peace, Angie. Your work here on earth is done, but your legacy will live on forever.









News Source : obituary database

Source Link :Angie Langner Obituary, Founder and President of SCHS Has Died – obituary database/