Death – Obituary News : Founder of Cleveland’s 48-Hour Film Contest Passes Away Suddenly

The sudden demise of Brian Jeffery Bowers, the creator of Cleveland’s 48-Hour Film Contest, has left the community in shock.

Brian Jeffery Bowers Death – Obituary

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Brian Jeffery Bowers, founder of Cleveland’s 48-hour film contest. He passed away on Sunday, April 30, 2022, surrounded by his family and friends.

A Life Well-Lived

Brian had a diverse background in film, theatre, and marketing. He studied in the BA Theatre program of Baldwin-Wallace College and the BS Entertainment Business program at Full Sail University. He previously owned and operated a photography & media production studio, worked as an agent for a Cleveland commercial & modeling agency, and marketing for a local theatre/cultural arts center. He continued to work freelance as a media & marketing consultant, graphic designer, and content creator.

Brian was also the founder and Festival Director of Cleveland ScreamFest, a horror film festival that took place in Cleveland from October 1st-3rd, 2021. He was passionate about film and his contributions to the industry were significant.

Remembering Brian

Curt Arnold, a friend of Brian’s, expressed his grief on social media, “No words. Brian Jeffery Bowers was Kevin’s best friend and, like Kevin, he was a regular and stalwart member of our annual benefit company. I’m so glad Jennifer and I got to sit with him and Erin at the lunch after Kevin’s funeral last November and tell him that. My heart goes out to Erin, McKinley, Jenna, Tyler, and his whole family. Rest well, Brian–you will be sorely missed.”

The loss of Brian is felt deeply by all who knew him. He left a positive impact on everyone he met and his creativity and passion for film will be missed. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends during this difficult time.

Offering Condolences

