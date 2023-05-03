Death – Obituary News : Founder of MacMillan Cancer Support group dies at 93

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Legendary Maisie Stewart remembered for her community work and fundraising efforts

Introduction

Maisie Stewart, a resident of Low Simonside in Jarrow, achieved legendary status across South Tyneside during her long life. She was recognised for her tireless work in the community and her fundraising efforts.

The First Fundraising Group of Macmillan Cancer Support

Maisie began Macmillan Cancer Support’s first-ever North East region fundraising group in 1973. She regularly attended high-profile national meetings for the charity in London and spoke up against a suggestion to change the colour of their donation buckets.

A Labour Councillor and Former Lord Mayor

Maisie was a Labour councillor of many years and one of the last Mayors of Jarrow. She was also a former Lord Mayor of South Tyneside, and the ferry landing was named ‘Maisie’s Landing’ in her honour after the people of South Tyneside voted for this to happen.

Award-Winning Community Leader

Maisie received many awards and commendations, including from the Duchess of Kent and Macmillan Cancer Support itself for her dedicated charity work. She was a founding member of Bilton Community Hall in Jarrow, which is now a registered charity.

Fundraising for Cancer Support

Maisie lost her husband Ken to cancer, and her niece Beryl Coffey helped her fundraise for Macmillan since childhood. Beryl has now taken over lead responsibility for raising money for Macmillan as Maisie stepped back. Together with Maisie’s three adult children Gillian, Billy and Joan, and an army of family, friends, and well-wishers, Beryl remembers her auntie with great love and affection.

Remembering Maisie

Maisie was a dancer and loved to sing when she was younger. Patsy Cline’s ‘Crazy’ was a particular favourite of hers. She had a small stroke and struggled to walk over the last couple of years. Maisie passed away in 2021, and the community is devastated at losing such an irrepressible soul.

Macmillan Cancer Support

Tina Thompson, partnership manager for Macmillan, said that Maisie had done so much for Macmillan and her community over the course of her long life. Jane Curry, fundraising manager for Macmillan, added that Maisie had been such a loyal Macmillan fundraiser over the years and was a true legend.

