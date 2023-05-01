Death – Obituary News : Founder of Willi’s Ski Shop Passes Away at 90

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Sad News: Founder of Willi’s Ski Shop Passes Away at 90

On Monday, it was announced that Wilhelm “Willi” Klein, the founder of Willi’s Ski Shop, had passed away at the age of 90. Klein was born in Austria on March 15, 1933, and came to the United States in 1960. He opened his first ski shop in 1970 in Castle Shannon, leaving a lasting impact on the skiing community. Klein is survived by his wife, Linda, two grandchildren, Dylan and Anna, two sons, Greg and Christopher, daughter-in-law, Kjerstin, and brother, Fred Klein. A celebration of life is scheduled for Friday at Cefalo’s Banquet and Event Center in Carnegie from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

