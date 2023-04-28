Death – Obituary News : Four sentenced to death for murder, teacher gets life for rape of minor

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Four individuals have been sentenced to death by the court for committing murder, while a teacher has been sentenced to life imprisonment for the rape of a minor.

Jigawa State High Court Hands Down Death Sentences for Murder and Life Imprisonment for Rape

In a recent ruling, the Jigawa State High Court sentenced four individuals to death by hanging for the murder of an individual in the Ringim Local Government area of the state. The court also sentenced a teacher, Ibrahim Isah, to life imprisonment for the defilement of a minor. The convicted individuals were found guilty of criminal conspiracy, criminal trespass, unlawful assembly, culpable homicide, and rape. The spokesperson for the Jigawa State Ministry of Justice, Zainab Baba-Santali, stated that the defendants were convicted under various sections of the Penal Code Cap. 3 Laws of Jigawa State, including Sections 100, 342, 97, and 221. The defendants, all from Kalawa Village in Ringim Local Government area, were found guilty based on evidence provided by the prosecution, which included witness testimony, extra judicial statements, and medical reports. The judge, Ahmad Abubakar, handed down the sentences without the option of a fine.

