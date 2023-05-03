Death – Obituary News : Four Vehicles Crash Kills Six in Kerala

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Four Fatal Road Accidents in Kerala

Four fatal road accidents have occurred in Kerala, resulting in the deaths of six people. Ambulances and vehicles were involved in three of the accidents, while the fourth involved a car and a bike.

Accident in Pandalloor

The recent accident in Pandalloor resulted in the death of a young woman who was being transported to the hospital. The ambulance carrying her lost control in the heavy rain and crashed into a tree. The woman and three other passengers, including her husband, were killed.

Accidents in Kozhikode, Kochi, and Kayamkulam

Three other accidents occurred in Kozhikode, Kochi, and Kayamkulam. In Kozhikode, three people were killed when a vehicle collided with a bike in heavy rain. In Kochi, three members of a family died when their vehicle hit a tree after losing control on a wet road. In Kayamkulam, a man died when his bike collided with a car.

Details of the Victims

The victims of the accidents were from different age groups. In Marathamcode, three people died, including a man and his wife, and a family friend. In Kozhikode, a young woman and two other passengers were killed. In Kochi, a man, his wife, and their daughter died. In Kayamkulam, a man in his thirties died.

Cause of Accidents

The heavy rain was a contributing factor in most of the accidents. In Pandalloor, the ambulance lost control due to the wet road. In Kozhikode, the bike skidded on the wet road and collided with the car. In Kochi, the vehicle lost control due to the wet road and hit a tree. In Kayamkulam, the bike collided with the car.

The accidents serve as a reminder to drivers to exercise caution and drive safely in wet weather conditions.

News Source : സ്വന്തം ലേഖകൻ

Source Link :സംസ്ഥാനത്ത് നാല് വാഹനാപകടങ്ങളിൽ ആറ് പേർ മരിച്ചു | accident | kerala | manorama news | death | Kerala News | News from Kerala/