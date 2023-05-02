Death – Obituary News : Fourth Death on Everest This Season: American Climber Loses Life

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

US Mountaineer Dies on Everest

A 69-year-old US mountaineer, Jonathan Sugarman, has died on Everest, becoming the fourth fatality on the mountain during this climbing season. Sugarman was on an acclimatisation rotation when he passed away at Camp 2, which is located at around 6,400 metres (21,000 feet). His expedition organiser, Pasang Tshering Sherpa of Beyul Adventure, confirmed that Sugarman was feeling unwell before his death. Efforts to bring his body back are currently underway, but the weather is unfavourable, and a helicopter has not yet been able to reach the site.

Beyul Adventure and International Mountain Guides Confirm Death

Beyul Adventure is a local partner of US-based expedition organiser International Mountain Guides, which released a statement confirming Sugarman’s death. The statement also clarified that the death was not caused by a climbing accident or route condition that would pose a risk to other climbers.

A Tragic Start to the Climbing Season

Three Nepali climbers died last month in a tragic start to the spring climbing season on Everest. The climbers were part of a supply mission crossing the Khumbu icefall when they were swept into a deep crevasse by a block of glacial ice. The Nepali guides, who are usually ethnic Sherpas from nearby valleys, are essential to the multimillion-dollar industry and bear significant risks when preparing climbing routes and carrying food and equipment.

Heavy Traffic and Overcrowding Risks

This year, Nepal has issued 466 permits to foreign climbers, and with most climbers requiring a guide, over 900 people are expected to attempt to summit Everest this season. This could lead to heavy traffic and bottlenecks, particularly if there is a shorter climbing window due to unfavourable weather. On average, around five climbers die each year on Everest, but last year, 11 people died, with four of the deaths attributed to overcrowding. Climate change may also be exacerbating the risks, with climbers reporting widening crevasses, running water on previously snowy slopes, and more glacial lake formation.

Other Climbing Deaths in the Himalayas

More than 600 climbers are aiming to summit other Himalayan mountains this season. However, the Himalayas have already claimed the life of another climber this season. Northern Irish climber Noel Hanna, 56, died on Annapurna, the world’s 10th highest mountain. The mountain has an even higher death rate than Everest. Hanna had successfully reached the summit of the 8,091-metre (26,545-foot) peak before he passed away at Camp 4. Two other Indian climbers were also rescued from Annapurna after a search lasting hours, but a third Indian climber was rescued alive after falling 300 metres (985 feet) into a crevasse.

