Death – Obituary News : Fred Nastasi, President of Hope Fire Co., Passes Away at 76

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Fred Nastasi, president of the Hope Fire Company, has passed away at the age of 76.

Sad News: Lifetime Member and President of Hope Fire Company of Northern Cambria Passes Away at 76 Years Old

Fred Nastasi, a lifetime member and president of the Hope Fire Company of Northern Cambria, has passed away at the age of 76. The fire company announced his passing in a Facebook post, stating that he died peacefully at his home on Friday, April 28. Fred had served as the president of the Hope Fire Company for over 50 years, during which time he made significant contributions to the community.

A Leader and Asset to the Community

Fred was not only known for his leadership role within the Hope Fire Company, but he also served as the former president for the Cambria County Fire Association and Central District Volunteer Fire Association. He was a big asset to the community in many ways, including his services to Barnesboro Borough and Northern Cambria Borough as a secretary for over 40 years. His contributions to the community will be missed.

Details About Funeral Services

Details surrounding calling hours and funeral services have not been made available at this time. We will update this story as more information becomes available. In the meantime, we extend our deepest sympathies to Fred’s family, friends and colleagues at the Hope Fire Company of Northern Cambria.