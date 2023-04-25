Death – Obituary News : Friend strangled and buried in shallow grave

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

A man strangled his friend to death and buried him in a shallow grave.

Man Strangles Friend to Death in Enugu State

A 24-year-old man, Onuabuchi Agbo, has been arrested and arraigned in court for allegedly strangling his 44-year-old friend, Peter Ukekwe, to death and burying him in a shallow grave in Amori, a community in Nkanu West Local Government Area of Enugu State, on April 1st, 2022.

According to the police spokesperson in Enugu State, Daniel Ndukwe, the suspect and victim had travelled from Ogidi Community, Anambra State, to visit a native doctor in Amori. The suspect later confessed to the crime after the victim’s body was exhumed from the shallow grave.

Arraignment and Possible Death Sentence

The case has been transferred to the Homicide Section of the State Criminal Investigation Department Enugu, where investigations have concluded, and the suspect arraigned and remanded for further hearing. If convicted, the suspect could face a death sentence in accordance with Nigerian law.

Previous Death Sentences for Murder in Nigeria

A man named Adelake Bara was sentenced to death by hanging in June 2022 for shooting and killing Olaleye Oke in Ogun State.

Muritala Dare was sentenced to death by hanging in January 2022 for stabbing a colleague to death with a broken bottle in Kogi State.

